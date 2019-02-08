Chiefs expected to add Matt House as linebackers coach

UK Athletics

New Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is bringing along one of his trusted assistants.

The Chiefs are expected to hire Matt House as their linebackers coach, Field Yates of ESPN reports. House was a Rams assistant for all three of the seasons that Spagnuolo spent as the Rams’ head coach.

House will be leaving his current post as defensive coordinator at Kentucky, where he helped the Wildcats go 10-3 last season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid fired last year’s defensive coordinator, Bob Sutton, after the loss in the AFC Championship Game. Reid then hired Spagnuolo, who is now shaping the defensive staff to his liking.