Chiefs have plenty of contract concerns, now and in the future

Getty Images

Chiefs General Manager has some pressing contractual issues, but he also has the luxury of future ones as well.

In addition to talk about the likelihood of bringing back pass-rusher Dee Ford, there are other issues lingering in the coming months for Veach.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive end Chris Jones just finished their third seasons, which means they’re now eligible to extend their contracts.

Hill set a franchise record with 1,479 receiving yards last year, and Jones set a league record with a sack in 11 straight games, finishing with 15.5.

“We want them here for a long time,” Veach said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “We have a special thing brewing here. . . . We’ll have discussions on how we can make this work for everyone.”

He’s also thinking down the road about quarterback/former pickup basketball player Patrick Mahomes, who is a year away from being eligible to get a new deal.

“Last year we were putting this together, and this is pre-50-touchdowns and 5,000 yards,” Veach said of Mahomes. “We were preparing to have success and (considered) the potential of a future number.”

That number proceeded to get bigger, as the ones on the scoreboard did as well.