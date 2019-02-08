Colts cut Brad Kaaya

Getty Images

The Colts waived quarterback Brad Kaaya on Friday, via multiple reports.

Kaaya, 23, spent the entire offseason with the team last year and was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 25.

He briefly was on the team’s 53-player roster late in 2017, though he did not play.

The Lions made Kaaya a sixth-round pick in 2017. He was on the Panthers’ 53-player roster for a few weeks early in 2017 and later spent some time on the Lions’ practice squad that season.

He has never played in a regular-season game.