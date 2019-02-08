Dak Prescott expects Cowboys to “pay what’s deserved”

Getty Images

Dak Prescott wants a new deal this offseason. The Cowboys want to give him a new deal this offseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already promised an “extraordinary contract” for Prescott, who “no one deserves to get paid fairly more than he does,” according to team executive vice president Stephen Jones.

Prescott is worth more than the $725,848 he made last season, which ranked 55th among NFL passers. He has made more in his off-field endorsements than he has in football in three seasons. But figuring out where he fits in the quarterback hierarchy is the hard part.

Prescott expects the Cowboys to “pay what’s deserved” and makes it clear he expects to be paid more than Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has a team-friendly deal that paid him $15 million in 2018.

“Nobody’s wife makes as much money as his wife does either,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of USA Today. “When Tom Brady isn’t the breadwinner in the home, then that’s a great problem to have.

“So, in that case, he can do that. He can do his contract however you want to do it.”

Brady’s wife, model Gisele Bundchen, earned $10 million in 2018 and $17.5 million in 2017, per reports.

Is Prescott worth Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan money?

He is 32-16 since the Cowboys made him a fourth-round pick in 2016 and has set an NFL record for most fourth-quarter and overtime comebacks (15) by a quarterback in his first three seasons. But he has averaged only 3,625 passing yards per season with 67 career touchdown passes.

“People are going to question, and I want them to,” Prescott said. “I don’t care. I am here where I am today because of the people always saying what I couldn’t or could do.

“It’s almost comical sometimes. if I hear it or allow myself to get involved in the talk, sometimes it’s comical. But I just keep going out there and just doing what I know I can do best.”