Getty Images

There’s more than one guy in his 40s in the AFC East who’s still getting it done.

The agent for Dolphins long snapper John Denney tweeted that he has re-signed for another year.

The 40-year-old Denney has been with the Dolphins since 2005, when he signed as an undrafted rookie from BYU.

He hasn’t missed a game since, playing 224 straight. He trails only Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach in terms of experience at one of the most-critical and least-known positions in the league.