Dolphins officially hire Chad O’Shea, Patrick Graham and Jim Caldwell

The Dolphins had to wait a while before they could officially hire Brian Flores as their head coach, but the lack of a formal announcement didn’t stop them from lining up much of Flores’ first coaching staff in Miami.

That group included former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, who was officially announced as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach on Friday.

“Jim is an incredible human being, a man of faith and a great football coach. His experience as a head coach will be invaluable for me. Jim is a great teacher, highly organized and somebody that I have a lot of respect for,” Flores said in a statement.

The team also formalized the hirings of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea. O’Shea joined Flores in making the move from New England to Miami and defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer and assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski also left the Patriots this week.

Danny Crossman (special teams coordinator), Karl Dorrell (wide receivers), Pat Flaherty (offensive line), George Godsey (tight ends), Marion Hobby (defensive line), Rob Leonard (linebackers), Tony Oden (safeties), Eric Studesville (running backs), Josh Grizzard (quality control), Matt Lombardi (quality control), and Tiquan Underwood (quality control) were also announced as coaches for the 2019 Dolphins.