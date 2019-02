Getty Images

The Eagles have done good business promoting their own in recent years, and have rewarded another current staff with a promotion.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are promoting defensive quality control/assistant line coach Phillip Daniels to defensive line coach.

Daniels played 15 years in the league with Seattle, Chicago, and Washington, and joined the Eagles in 2016.

He replaces Chris Wilson, whose contract was not renewed.