How will you remember the 2018 NFL season?

The 2018 NFL season has ended. The 2019 season beckons. But before turning the page on the year that was, it’s fair to consider how the league’s 99th season will be remembered.

Big Cat and yours truly took up that topic during Friday’s PFT Live. Check out the video (yeah, we’re trying to get paid) to see what we had to say, and then drop a comment with your own recollections regarding the campaign that ended with the Patriots winning their sixth Super Bowl.

