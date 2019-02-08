J.J. Watt compares the Steelers to the Kardashians

Getty Images

With questions swirling around Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, talk that Mike Tomlin doesn’t have a tight enough rein on his players and doubt cast about Ben Roethlisberger‘s leadership, the drama around the Pittsburgh Steelers organization recently would make for great reality television.

That’s what Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt thinks. Watt said on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he calls his brother, Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, to find out what’s going on with the team.

“It does seem very dramatic. It’s like somebody that’s watching the Kardashians, and I can call one of the Kardashians. I’ll call my brother, I see everything on TV, and I’ll be like, ‘OK, give me the real story.’ And it’s pretty wild. It’s pretty wild,” Watt said.

J.J. didn’t offer any specifics about the “pretty wild” things T.J. has told him. But just the information that has become public is plenty dramatic. And until we know the status of Bell and Brown, more drama is ahead.