Jim Bob Cooter lands on Jets coaching staff

Getty Images

The Cooter has landed.

Jim Bob Cooter parted ways with the Lions after the end of the regular season and failed to land another offensive coordinator job last month. He’ll take a step down the hierarchy and serve as the running backs coach for new Jets head coach Adam Gase.

The Jets announced Gase’s entire staff on Friday. Thirteen of the coaches are new to the team, including Cooter, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, offensive line coach Frank Pollack, assistant offensive line coach Derek Frazier, offensive assistant Bo Hardegree, assistant head coach/linebackers coach Frank Bush, defensive line coach Andre Carter, senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach Joe Vitt, defensive assistant Blake Williams and defensive assistant Eric Sanders are also new to the team.

Defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson remains with the team and adds passing game coordinator to his title. Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, assistant defensive backs coach Steve Jackson, defensive assistant Robby Brown, assistant special teams coach Jeff Hammerschmidt are also still on the staff.

Strength and conditioning coach Justus Galac also returns along with assistant strength and conditioning coaches Aaron McLaurin and Joseph Giacobbe.