Julian Edelman gets a shave from Ellen

Getty Images

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman arrived at The Ellen Show with a beard and a mustache. He left with neither.

Host Ellen DeGeneres put Edelman in a barber chair, grabbed clippers, and shaved off the cluster of facial fur that he’d taken nine months to grow.

She contributed $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of America for the honor. Edelman matched it.

Edelman’s consolation prize? His Super Bowl MVP trophy was delivered to him during the segment.

The 10-catch, 141-yard performance made Edelman that only statistical standout for the Patriots, sparking an argument that he also should eventually have a bronze bust — presumably without a beard.