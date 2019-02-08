K.J. Wright wants to keep playing with Bobby Wagner

Getty Images

After the Seahawks were knocked out of the playoffs by the Cowboys, Bobby Wagner said that fellow linebacker and impending free agent K.J. Wright is a “a guy you should pay” to keep him from moving on to a new team.

Wright has strong feelings about Wagner as well. He cited his teammate as a reason why he hopes to sign a deal that keeps him in Seattle with Wagner until he’s ready to stop playing.

“I definitely want to finish my career playing beside him,” Wright said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We know that, Seattle knows that, we’ll just have to see how it turns out.”

Wright has been a fixture in the Seahawks defense for nearly a decade, but dealt with a knee injury that kept him out for most of the 2018 season. Health will be a factor in any Seahawks decision and Mychal Kendricks‘ status could also play a role. The team’s expressed a desire to bring him back, but a delay until April in his sentencing on insider trading charges means that they can’t plan on him being available for next season when free agency starts in March.