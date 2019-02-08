Kam Chancellor had $5.2 million become guaranteed Friday

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor hasn’t played since 2017 when he had a career-ending neck injury. Chancellor hasn’t retired because he will lose money if he does.

According to multiple reports, Chancellor had $5.2 million of his $10 million salary for 2019 become guaranteed Friday, the fifth day of the league’s after-season waiver period.

He had $6.8 million become guaranteed this time last year and spent last season on the physically unable to perform list.

Chancellor would forfeit the money if he retired.

Chancellor is scheduled to count $13 million against the salary cap this season, but the Seahawks can save $8 million in 2019 by cutting him, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. They would have dead money hits of $5 million this year and $2.5 million for 2020.

If the Seahawks designate Chancellor a post-June 1 cut, they would save $10.5 million this year with dead money hits of $2.5 million this season and $2.5 million next season.

According to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, four other Seahawks had money become guaranteed Friday — receiver Tyler Lockett ($3.9 million), center Justin Britt ($2.25 million), safety Bradley McDougald ($1 million) and left tackle Duane Brown ($1.75 million).