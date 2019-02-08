Kirk Cousins has been “frustrated” all offseason

Getty Images

The Vikings spent all that money to sign Kirk Cousins so he could get them beyond a playoff berth.

So when they didn’t get to the postseason at all, there was plenty of disappointment, especially for Cousins himself.

Via Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Vikings quarterback said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that last year could not be viewed as a success on any level.

“The short answer is no,” Cousins said. “We didn’t make the playoffs. There were high expectations and we didn’t deliver, and so I’ve been frustrated since the season ended.”

There were some impressive stats along the way, but Cousins said he’s anxious to get started to try to make amends.

“I wish the 2019 season started tomorrow,” he said. “I’m ready to go and make amends for 2018. It’s been frustrating to know I have to sit here for whatever it is, seven or eight months before we get back at it.

“It has been a tough January for me. I haven’t been sleeping well, that kind of a thing, because, yeah, it just left a bad taste in my mouth the way the season finished up.”

Of course, he can sleep on some really expensive bedding, since he’s making $29 million next year. So he’s got that going for him.