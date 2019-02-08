Kirk Cousins has been “frustrated” all offseason

The Vikings spent all that money to sign Kirk Cousins so he could get them beyond a playoff berth.

So when they didn’t get to the postseason at all, there was plenty of disappointment, especially for Cousins himself.

Via Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Vikings quarterback said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that last year could not be viewed as a success on any level.

The short answer is no,” Cousins said. “We didn’t make the playoffs. There were high expectations and we didn’t deliver, and so I’ve been frustrated since the season ended.”

There were some impressive stats along the way, but Cousins said he’s anxious to get started to try to make amends.

“I wish the 2019 season started tomorrow,” he said. “I’m ready to go and make amends for 2018. It’s been frustrating to know I have to sit here for whatever it is, seven or eight months before we get back at it.

“It has been a tough January for me. I haven’t been sleeping well, that kind of a thing, because, yeah, it just left a bad taste in my mouth the way the season finished up.”

Of course, he can sleep on some really expensive bedding, since he’s making $29 million next year. So he’s got that going for him.

  1. The Vikings had their one chance to win it all in 2017, when all the stars were in alignment for them and everything went their way. In 2018 we saw the real Minnesota Vikings, a team in decline and destined to finish at the bottom of the division for years to come.

  4. You should still be a Redskin, Kirk. We’d make the playoffs if you were with us. Too bad you sold out to become a Viking! You don’t need all that money! How many millions is enough?

  5. This guy is becoming the king of “feels bad man” after the season is over. How about you throw the ball more than 5 yards next year so the Vikes have a chance to win oh yeah and learn how to scramble.

  6. I love it when a man making 20+ million a year says ” I feel bad, can’ t sleep at night”. Hard to feel sorry for you,Kirk, try living paycheck to paycheck and see how you feel/sleep.What should make you feel awkward is that you, alone, make more money per game then most make per year. Or that your outrageous salary has cash strapped the Vikings team. This is a win NOW scenario and you can’t even get to the wild card game. 29 million could pay for an entire starting OL.

  7. Well, maybe you shouldn’t have done a complete shakedown on the Vikings when you signed your ginormous contract.
    Now with your team hamstrung against the salary cap, and only 5 draft picks in April, you should expect very little relief.
    This team’s future is looking very dark indeed.
    Do you Vike that?

