Marvin Lewis quickly pivots to the broadcast booth

Getty Images

Roughly a month after Bengals coach Marvin Lewis ended a 15-year run in Cincinnati, he’s starting a new gig.

Lewis will be in the NFL Network broadcast booth for Sunday night’s game between the Salt Lake Stallions and Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

Dan Hellie and Maurice Jones-Drew will join Lewis for the game, which will be played at Sun Devil Stadium and will kick off Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, the last of the four games to start the league’s launch weekend.

The Hotshots and Stallions are expected to be among the best teams in the eight-franchise league. The Westgate sports book has Arizona as the favorite to win the AAF championship, at +250. The Stallions are next at +400.

San Antonio, Orlando, and Atlanta are +500 each. San Diego, Memphis, and Birmingham are +1000 each.

And, yes, if you’re placing a bet on the eventual champion of a league about which little if anything currently is known, it could be time for an intervention.