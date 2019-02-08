On stats alone, Kyler Murray is easily the top quarterback in the draft

February 8, 2019
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, has two major question marks heading into the NFL draft: Whether he can make it as the NFL’s shortest quarterback, and whether he’ll even play football at all, or decide instead to play Major League Baseball.

But if we judge a quarterback based only on his production, Murray is a huge outlier: On college stats alone, he’s easily the top quarterback in this year’s draft.

As noted by Hayden Winks of Rotoworld, Murray was far and away the most efficient quarterback in this year’s draft class. Murray has the best rushing stats of any quarterback in the 2019 draft, but his passing numbers are better still. His 13.0 adjusted yards per pass attempt (a statistic that takes yards per pass and awards bonus yards for touchdowns and subtracts yards for interceptions) is other-worldly. A year ago, Baker Mayfield‘s 12.9 adjusted yards per pass attempt was considered an extremely impressive point in his favor as some observers questioned whether he was really an elite NFL prospect. And Murray’s number even exceeds Mayfield’s.

That doesn’t mean Murray is going to be the player it appears Mayfield will be after his excellent rookie year in Cleveland. But the talk about Murray’s height and baseball may be overshadowing just how ridiculously good his numbers are.

  5. I don’t know anything about adjusted yards per attempt, but I know Murray had 4,361 yards, 42 TDs, 7 interceptions, and completed 69% of his passes. Dwayne Haskins had 4,831 yards, 50 TDs, 8 interceptions, and completed 70% of his passes. I think Haskins’ stats are good enough to call into question the claim that Murray is easily the top QB in the draft on stats alone.

  6. IN. A. CONFERENCE. THAT. DOESN’T. PLAY. DEFENSE.

    Look at what he did against an SEC team; Mayfield is a better decision maker, not just a stat runner. That’s the huge difference.

  8. Lot’s of college QBs have put up huge numbers, then cratered in the NFL. Murray played in the defense deficient Big 12. He was on a team much more talented than the rest of his conference.

    His height is a concern, but not the only one. I’d say buyer beware on Murray.

  9. I watched Flutie his whole career… hell I even have a flutie autographed football. Murry is more dynamic than flutie with his legs and has a better arm (fluties was pretty damn good though) but Flutie was much smarter and came into the league with a savvy that Murry will never attain in his career. I would question his ability te read Ds and process info the most before questioning his height.
    and his height IS a big issue.

  10. Big difference in a short scrawny QB like Murray, and a short beefy QB, like Russell Wilson. I wouldn’t go near Murray – he looks like a 2nd Baseman….not a QB

  11. thetooloftools says:
    February 8, 2019 at 12:37 pm
    Height is still overrated when judging the fitness of a QB in the NFL. I don’t care what anyone says, Doug Flutie had a very successful NFL career.
    =============================================
    yes he had more Ws than Ls but a 54% Completion percentage and barely more TDs than Ints is hardly a success

  12. I don’t watch college ball so I know nothing about this player. However I do know many QBs that had great stats in college go the NFL and never develop into good NFL players.

    The most important thing for an NFL QB is football IQ and a mind capable of quickly processing what’s in front of him to make a good decision. If he has it he’ll be successful in the NFL, if he doesn’t he won’t be.

    —————–
    I saw Flutie play and he was great fun to watch, a good QB too, but he had to jump to see over the line and often jump to throw too, and those lines have gotten a lot bigger since even his day.

