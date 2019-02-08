Panthers add former second-rounder Everette Brown to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Panthers once traded a future first-round pick to get Everette Brown, now they’re going to entrust future picks to his care.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Panthers are hiring Brown as an assistant linebackers coach.

Brown spent last year as a coaching intern with the Panthers.

He came to the Panthers in 2009, when they got into a cycle of trading future first-rounders for lower picks. Drafted 43rd overall in 2009, the Florida State product had six sacks in his first two seasons.

He was undersized for a 4-3 end, but bounced around the league (spending time in San Diego, Detroit, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington, and Cleveland) until 2015. The Panthers are planning to mix in some 3-4 looks as they diversify and rebuild their defense this year.