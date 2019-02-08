Rams sign three to futures deals, including Aaron Neary

Getty Images

The Rams signed three players to contracts for the 2019 season, including center Aaron Neary. Defensive backs Steven Parker and Ramon Richards also signed.

Neary, 26, was on the team’s practice squad earlier this season when he was arrested for DUI and hit and run only two hours and 40 minutes after a Rams’ game against the Cardinals.

He has played one regular-season game in his career, which came in the 2017 regular-season finale for the Rams.

Neary also has spent time with the Broncos, Eagles and Browns.

Parker, an Oklahoma product, spent the season on the practice squad as did Richards, who went undrafted out of Oklahoma State.