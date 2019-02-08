Report: Alabama running backs coach Joe Pannunzio to return to Eagles staff

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting a familiar face back in their building.

According to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network, Alabama running backs coach Joe Pannunzio is returning to the Eagles in an unspecified off-field role.

Pannunzio spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Eagles in their front office as a part of Chip Kelly’s tenure in the organization. He had been Alabama’s director of football operations from 2011-14 before joining the Eagles as their director of personnel operations in 2015. Pannunzio then returned to Alabama to be a coach, serving as a tight ends and special teams coach in 2017 before moving to running backs last year.

Prior to his administrative job with Alabama, Pannunzio had been a coach at the college level since 1990. He was the head coach of Murray State University from 2000-05 and also served as an assistant coach at TCU, Minnesota, Mississippi, Auburn, Miami and Alabama.