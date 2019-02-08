Report: Bengals get permission to interview Aubrey Pleasant

Getty Images

The Bengals are working to fill out head coach Zac Taylor’s first staff in Cincinnati and they’ve reportedly received permission to interview a candidate for one of the biggest open roles.

Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports that the Rams have granted the Bengals permission to interview cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Taylor was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach before officially taking the job in Cincinnati this week.

Pleasant has been with the Rams the last two years and was on the Washington staff with head coach Sean McVay from 2013 to 2016. He was an offensive assistant in the first of those seasons and moved to the defensive side of the ball for the final three.

The Bengals spoke to Jack Del Rio and Dom Capers, but it does not appear things will move forward with either one. Several other names have been bandied about, but the Rams connection may make Pleasant a leading contender for the job.