Report: Bengals making changes to strength and conditioning staff

Getty Images

The on-field coaching staff isn’t the only thing being overhauled in Cincinnati.

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, the Bengals are also making changes to their strength and conditioning staff. Head strength and conditioning coach Chip Morton and assistant strength and conditioning coach Jeff Friday will not be retained as part of Zac Taylor’s staff.

Morton served as the strength coach under Marvin Lewis for the entirety of his tenure with the Bengals. Lewis hired Morton in 2003 after serving together with the Baltimore Ravens (1999-2001) and Washington Redskins (2002).

Friday was also with Lewis and Morton in Baltimore, serving as the Ravens’ head strength and conditioning coach from 1999-2007. He then joined his former colleagues in Cincinnati in 2010.