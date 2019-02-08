Report: Chiefs hiring David Merritt as secondary coach

Getty Images

The Chiefs are hiring David Merritt as their defensive backs coach, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Merritt has ties with new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The two worked together with the Giants on two different occasions.

Merritt was with the Giants from 2004-17, serving as the secondary/safeties coach for his final 12 seasons there. He joined the Cardinals as defensive backs coach in 2018, but Arizona fired head coach Steve Wilks after the season.

As of late last month, Merritt was expected to become the Jaguars’ assistant defensive line coach.

The Chiefs also are expected to add another coach with ties to Spagnuolo. University of Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House will become the team’s linebackers coach, according to Yates.