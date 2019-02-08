Report: Raiders lose Derrick Ansley to University of Tennessee

Getty Images

Raiders defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley has returned to the college ranks.

He is leaving to join the University of Tennessee staff, Patrick Brown of 247 Sports reports.

Ansley spent only one season in Oakland after 13 seasons at the college level. He worked for Nick Saban as secondary coach at Alabama for two seasons before joining the Raiders.

He previously coached at Tennessee, working there in 2012. Ansley also has coached at Kentucky.

Georgia considered Ansley for its defensive coordinator job.