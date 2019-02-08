Reshad Jones recovering from shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones will be recovering from shoulder surgery this offseason.

Jones posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up from a hospital on Instagram Friday that said he was out of a successful surgery. His right shoulder is bandaged and Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports that the operation was designed to fix a partially torn labrum.

There’s no timeline given for Jones’ recovery, but he’s had issues with the shoulder in the past and it seems likely he’ll be at least limited once the team’s offseason program gets underway.

Jones played 14 games this season and had 72 tackles and three interceptions. He pulled himself out of a game in November due to apparent dissatisfaction with the way playing time was being divvied up at safety, but there were no further issues over the remainder of the season.