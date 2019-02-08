Rob Gronkowski suffers beer injury during parade

Getty Images

If there was an injury report for the offseason, it might read Rob Gronkowski, questionable (beer).

That’s not because of consumption of said beer, however.

During his appearance on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Patriots tight end said his latest injury came from a well-meaning fan during the team’s victory parade Tuesday. He said fans tossing cans to the players so they could all share the moment got a little exuberant, and it became a barrage.

“I move back a little, I’m just chilling, looking and pop! You see that?” Gronkowski said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Full beer can right to the face. I was bleeding all over on the parade, on the duck boat.”

He showed Fallon the cut near his eyebrow, but as he has done with back, elbow, hamstring, and injuries to just about every other body part, he was able to finish.