Steelers add two players to offseason roster

Getty Images

The Steelers announced a pair of additions to their 90-man offseason roster on Friday.

Linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Malik Williams are the new faces in Pittsburgh. Both players entered the league as undrafted free agents last year.

Spillane signed with the Titans and appeared in two games during the regular season before being waived in late October. He played on 20 special teams snaps and had 25 tackles, a sack and an interception for Tennessee in the preseason. Spillane had 312 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks at Western Michigan.

Williams signed with the Falcons and ran 18 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in the preseason. He was waived/injured with a shoulder injury as the team dropped to 53 players in September.