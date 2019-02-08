Steelers should be more concerned about Antonio Brown than Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

Pittsburgh’s effort to concoct a strategy for tagging and trading running back Le'Veon Bell is a luxury that the Steelers can’t presently afford. Because they currently have a pot boiling far more violently than the elixir of loose ends relating to Le’Veon Bell.

As noted by Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat during Friday’s PFT Live, the Steelers should be far more concerned about resolving the situation with receiver Antonio Brown. Bell won’t be playing for the Steelers again; Brown still could. That’s where the team’s focus currently should be.

Not that there will be an easy solution. Brown wants out, and the Steelers should welcome him back only if he will commit to ending a chronic habit of tardiness and defiance. So how can they crack down on a guy who doesn’t want to be there?

Maybe the passage of time will help. Maybe it won’t. Regardless, the time they’re wasting on coming up with a scheme for finagling a draft pick for Le’Veon Bell is time they could be investing in devising the best strategy for moving forward with Brown, either with Brown as a member of the team or with Brown traded to the highest bidder.