Tom Brady tells Father Time to “just take the L”

Getty Images

No NFL player ever has beaten Father Time, but Tom Brady is doing a pretty good job of it.

Brady, 41, stated repeatedly during the 2018 season that his goal is to play to the age of 45. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer has played well enough that no one is questioning whether he has another year or two or three or four or five left in him.

Not known as a big trash talker, the Patriots quarterback had a message for Father Time on Friday.

Brady posted a video of his Super Bowl celebration on Instagram, writing, “Hey Father Time, Just take the L.”

He won an NFL-record sixth Super Bowl ring last week. Last season, Brady earned his third league MVP award, and in 2016, he won his fourth Super Bowl MVP award.

So what’s Brady’s next encore?