Vikings add Rick Dennison, Marwan Maalouf to coaching staff

The Vikings have finalized their coaching staff for next season and it includes a longtime assistant of new assistant head coach/offensive advisor Gary Kubiak.

Rick Dennison has been hired as the team’s offensive line coach/run game coordinator. Dennison spent four years on the Texans staff when Kubiak was the head coach in Houston, moved to Baltimore for a year while Kubiak was the Ravens offensive coordinator and then served under Kubiak during his two years as the Broncos head coach. Dennison was with the Bills in 2017 and Jets in 2018.

The Vikings also announced that Marwan Maalouf will be their special teams coordinator. He spent the last six seasons working as Darren Rizzi’s assistant with the Dolphins and spent 2012 as the special teams coordinator for the Colts.

Drew Petzing was promoted from assistant wide receivers coach to wide receivers coach to round out the changes to the staff in Minnesota.