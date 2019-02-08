Washington hires Tim Rattay as QB coach

Getty Images

Tim Rattay is back in the NFL.

Washington announced on Friday that Rattay will be their quarterbacks coach in 2019. Rattay spent the last six seasons coaching at Louisiana Tech.

Rattay played quarterback for the Buccaneers while Washington head coach Jay Gruden was on Tampa’s staff. He also played with wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard during his time with the team.

Rattay, who also went to Louisiana Tech, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2000 draft by the 49ers. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has reminisced about the team making a choice between Rattay and another quarterback in the sixth round of that draft. The Patriots went with the other guy and it proved to be a good call as Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl last Sunday.

Rattay’s playing career didn’t work out quite as well, but perhaps his coaching career will prove to be more fruitful.