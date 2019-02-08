Which Super Bowls were the worst ever?

Getty Images

Prisoners of the moment would say that Super Bowl LIII was the worst ever. While it wasn’t as exciting as recent games, it was far from the worst ever.

We demonstrated that point on Friday’s PFT Live, with a draft of the worst Super Bowls ever.

Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat and yours truly picked three each (he finagled a fourth), and once you hear it, you’ll agree that Super Bowl LIII isn’t close to being one of the worst ever.

If there are any we missed (other than LIII), chime in via the comments. And if you missed any of PFT Live, the entire show can be found via the PFT Live podcast.