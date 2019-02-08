Which Super Bowls were the worst ever?

February 8, 2019
Prisoners of the moment would say that Super Bowl LIII was the worst ever. While it wasn’t as exciting as recent games, it was far from the worst ever.

We demonstrated that point on Friday’s PFT Live, with a draft of the worst Super Bowls ever.

Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat and yours truly picked three each (he finagled a fourth), and once you hear it, you’ll agree that Super Bowl LIII isn’t close to being one of the worst ever.

If there are any we missed (other than LIII), chime in via the comments. And if you missed any of PFT Live, the entire show can be found via the PFT Live podcast.

  1. Lowest scoring = the worst for me in addition to one of the teams not deserving of participation in the game

    *SB LIIIE

  2. XXXV (Ravens over Giants), XL (Steelers over Seahawks) plus pick any of the blowouts in the 80’s. Also XLVI Giants over Patriots was meh.

    LIII isn’t in the top 10 in worst SBs.

  4. While I am a life long Baltimore sports fan I think the worst “played” super bowl was number 5 between the Colts and the Cowboys – won by the Colts despite the fact that they turned the ball over SEVEN times. The Cowboys turned the ball over FOUR times for a total of ELEVEN turnovers!!! The Colts even had another fumble that they recovered!!. Very sloppy game. But even though the Cowboys were the beneficiaries of 7 turnovers they still only managed 215 years of offense and only scored 13 points. The Colts’ defense was spectacular in that game.

  6. Chiefs Rams from MNF is definitely in my top 5 worst games I’ve ever seen. Maybe even top 3. Lots would disagree with that but that to me was not football.

  7. Worst ever? Shouldn’t that be defined by a lack of competitiveness in the game? So you would discover the “worst ever” by choosing from the largest margins of victory and going from there. Low scores doesn’t equal bad football.

