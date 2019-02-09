AAF’s substitute for kickoff, onside kick should attract NFL’s attention

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2019, 9:47 AM EST
The kickoff is dead. As far as the Alliance of American Football is concerned.

And at a time when the NFL seems to be inching toward a similar outcome, the more established league surely will be paying attention to the AAF’s tee-free reality.

So when the first season of the AAF kicks off tonight, the ball won’t be kicked but will be placed at the 25, with one team on offense and the other team on defense. After each score and at the start of each half, that’s how the game will proceed.

With two important exceptions.

If the team that just scored trails by 17 or more points or if the team that just scored trails by any amount with fewer than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, that team can choose to try to convert a fourth-and-12 play from its own 28. If the team gains 12 or more yards in that one play, it keeps possession. If it doesn’t, the other team takes possession.

It’s a great idea, but the AAF (and, eventually, the NFL) should go the rest of the way. The fourth-and-12 (or 15, as has been discussed by the NFL) play should be the default replacement for all kickoffs, with the team that otherwise would be kicking choosing between punting or going for it (or, possibly, trying a fake punt or even unexpectedly launching over the defense a pooch punt from offensive formation).

Until the AAF makes that fourth-and-12 play the standard replacement for kickoffs, one specific oddity can arise late in any AAF game. If a team is behind by more than a score with more than five minutes left in the game, that team could try to milk the clock while also trying to score, hoping to score with fewer than five minutes left so that it will have the ability to utilize the fourth-and-12 option.

It becomes an important strategic dynamic if/when a team that is down by two scores has the ball and is in position to get one of those two scores. Scoring too quickly means surrendering possession automatically. Engineering the clock so that the score comes with 4:59 or less on the clock secures the ability to try to keep possession via the fourth-and-12 play.

However these issues work themselves out, the NFL surely will be studying the situation. If fans embrace this alternative to the kickoff, the NFL will become more likely to incorporate the change (or something like it) into its game.

14 responses to “AAF’s substitute for kickoff, onside kick should attract NFL’s attention

  2. Novel concept- I’d like to hear what the players think about kickoffs.

    Personally, I HATE this idea, but that’s just me.

  4. So we should all anticipate a scenario where the Patriots are down by multiple scores in the fourth quarter, come back to win by converting multiple times rather than kicking, followed by the whole world losing its mind with rage.

  5. What kind of game is football becoming when you can’t even have a kickoff anymore? For over a century, the kickoff (particularly the opening kickoff) has been a highlight and a focal point of the event. People get excited about kickoffs and rush to the stadium in time to see them. And yet, football is choosing to eliminate this unique aspect of the game in favor of (ho hum) starting with a play from scrimmage. It’s sad to watch the game slowly get whittled down to a less-than-stimulating exercise. Of course, I’ve been saying that ever since the NFL decided to do away with sudden death overtime, which was the most exciting thing in all of sports. Sometimes it seems as though the people who run the game are trying their best to take all the fun and thrills out of it completely.

  8. No. Change the kickoff rules back to the 20, bring back wedges, running starts, and kick the damn ball off. If you want to create a new sport fine, but don’t keep killing what was the most the most entertaining game by removing/changing the most entertaining play.

  12. Bill Polian has said it’s all about safety. Ok😑. He also said the no exotic blitzes rule is so no QB’s will get hurt. Ok😐.

    Both these rules alone make me want to tune out.

    The NFL is hoping these rules are seen as ok by fans of the AAF so they can try and implement them in the NFL. I almost want to boycott the AAF. One, to make sure it’s not seen as a huge success and the NFL implements this crap. Two, because I would love to see Bill Polian and Charlie Ebersonl fail miserably so they are forced to go away and never be heard from again.

  13. I was pumped for this till I heard you can’t blitz and there’s not much kicking and returns involved. That’s not football. I hope xfl gets off the ground, but I have my doubts.

