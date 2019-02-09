Antonio Brown ramps up domestic dispute with woman who accused him of misconduct

Getty Images

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is taking a big risk, whether he realizes it or not.

Via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Brown has filed for custody of his daughter in the aftermath of the girl’s mother accusing Brown of domestic violence.

Brown’s lawyer, Jaclyn Soroka, has said that Brown hopes to “ensure that his daughter is protected by seeking majority timesharing and decision-making authority.” The effort undoubtedly traces to the January 17 incident, during which Brown allegedly pushed Wiltrice Jackson to the ground in a dispute over money for the child.

Soroka’s statement claims that Jackson made Brown the “subject of misleading and inaccurate headlines of ‘domestic dispute,'” and that she “inappropriately involved the minor child by creating an unnecessary scene at Mr. Brown’s residence wherein she demanded funds from Mr. Brown despite the fact that he provides substantial financial child support to the mother.”

Although Brown wasn’t arrested in connection with the accusation, the NFL is looking into the matter. And the NFL typically gets nowhere with investigations of this matter if the alleged victim refuses to cooperate. With Brown trying to obtain custody of Jackson’s daughter, Jackson may now be even more motivated to fully cooperate with the league.