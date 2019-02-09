Antonio Brown ramps up domestic dispute with woman who accused him of misconduct

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2019, 8:36 AM EST
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is taking a big risk, whether he realizes it or not.

Via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Brown has filed for custody of his daughter in the aftermath of the girl’s mother accusing Brown of domestic violence.

Brown’s lawyer, Jaclyn Soroka, has said that Brown hopes to “ensure that his daughter is protected by seeking majority timesharing and decision-making authority.” The effort undoubtedly traces to the January 17 incident, during which Brown allegedly pushed Wiltrice Jackson to the ground in a dispute over money for the child.

Soroka’s statement claims that Jackson made Brown the “subject of misleading and inaccurate headlines of ‘domestic dispute,'” and that she “inappropriately involved the minor child by creating an unnecessary scene at Mr. Brown’s residence wherein she demanded funds from Mr. Brown despite the fact that he provides substantial financial child support to the mother.”

Although Brown wasn’t arrested in connection with the accusation, the NFL is looking into the matter. And the NFL typically gets nowhere with investigations of this matter if the alleged victim refuses to cooperate. With Brown trying to obtain custody of Jackson’s daughter, Jackson may now be even more motivated to fully cooperate with the league.

7 responses to “Antonio Brown ramps up domestic dispute with woman who accused him of misconduct

  1. Where is this clown going to find the time or interest to really care for this child. Sounds to me like he is using his child as a weapon to get back at his ex. Which, if true, makes him the worst kind of human.

  2. This is all about Brown trying to back down the woman by trying a power play for custody, hoping the woman will stand down and shut up, for fear of losing her child.
    Antonio Brown is a punk, and i hope she gets the best attorneys to clean him out.

  3. Seriously??? Every time these things pop up people believe them. She was looking for money when they argued? Sounds right. I’m sure her child support is 10,000 a month or more and he has to pay for a hair appointment? Come on! And I’m a true Raiders fan and it’s terrible what happened in the the past, however we can’t be guilty til proven innocent mended. This is America pal, innocent until proven guilty. And pushing someone out of YOUR doorway when they refuse to leave is hardly domestic violence. Think on that!!!

  4. Definitely a retaliatory power play by Brown. The woman either recants or risks losing her child. He has the financial assets to crush her. Not a good look for Brown.

  5. she “inappropriately involved the minor child by creating an unnecessary scene at Mr. Brown’s residence wherein she demanded funds from Mr. Brown…”
    —————
    Basically all she did was take the kid with her in a “this is your child too” emphasis, but given Brown’s penchant for angrily throwing things out of his 14th floor balcony at security guys down below, I agree it was too dangerous for the kid. Good luck with that custody battle AB…

  7. once a punk always a punk. Best way for him to rehabilitate his pathetic image would be to move to Siberia. Hear they have a pretty fair ice football team there.

