Cardinals sign Brooks Reed

For the second time this week, the Falcons’ defense’s loss is the Cardinals’ defense’s gain.

The Cardinals have signed former Falcons linebacker Brooks Reed to a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Reed was cut by the Falcons on Thursday.

That signing comes less than 48 hours after the Cardinals also signed former Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, who was also cut by the Falcons this week.

The Cardinals are moving quickly to bolster their defense this offseason, in a year when their offense will be undergoing some significant rebuilding under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Making aggressive moves like signing Reed and Alford suggest that the Cardinals are looking to win this year, rather than begin a long rebuild.