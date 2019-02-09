Jim Harbaugh wants a Tom Brady statue at Michigan

Getty Images

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wants the university to recognize one of its own, Tom Brady.

Harbaugh said on his podcast that he thinks a Brady statue should be erected on campus.

“I think it’s time, don’t you, for a Tom Brady statue to be built right here,” Harbaugh said, via CFT. “Right in front of Schembechler Hall, or do you put it in the stadium? Where do you put the Tom Brady statue?”

When the greatest of all time played in your program, that’s something you celebrate, Harbaugh said.

“You’re synonymous now with Babe Ruth, with Michael Jordan. The university he attended should build a statue,” Harbaugh added.

Brady was a good quarterback at Michigan, but strictly based on his play in college he wouldn’t go down as one of the greatest players in the school’s history — in fact, he wouldn’t even be considered as great as Harbaugh, who was named the Big Ten’s MVP in 1986. But Brady has accomplished so much in the NFL that Harbaugh would like to see him immortalized in Ann Arbor.