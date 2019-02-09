Jim Irsay attempts to define what it means to be the greatest team ever

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2019, 12:41 PM EST
Getty Images

If you can’t beat ’em, redefine what it means to lose to ’em.

Financially, all NFL teams win. Bigly. Competitively, the Patriots have cracked the code on how to consistently kick everyone else’s asses, and that drives everyone else crazy.

So what do these other teams do? They’ve tried, on multiple occasions, to replace “they’re simply much, much better at this than us” with “they cheat.” And now that the Patriots have won three of the last five Super Bowls and appeared in three in a row four years after the Colts instigated a grossly trumped-up cheating scandal, Colts owner Jim Irsay is trying to redefine what it means to be the greatest team ever, at a time when the greatest team ever is staring him right in the face.

“The G.O.A.T. Standard for NFL Teams is simple and I’ve discussed the seemingly impossible goal with many in NFL circles over the last half of Century,” Irsay tweeted on Saturday. “3 World Championships in a row. NO ONE’S DONE IT! Colt’s [sic] Fans Dream Boldly.” (Irsay, in a subsequent tweet, clarified his claim to mean three straight championships in the Super Bowl era, because the three NFL titles in a row thing has been done, by the Packers, twice.)

Well, Jim, if/when someone wins three Super Bowls in a row, we can compare that accomplishment to what the Patriots have done. Until that happens, the debate must be confined to the available evidence. And the available evidence points inescapably to the fact that, in an era of free agency, the salary cap, and (ostensibly) parity, the Patriots have appeared in nine Super Bowls in 18 years, they’ve won six of them, and they continue to play deep into January (or February) every year, retreat to 0-0 with everyone else, and then find a way to climb to the top of the mountain all over again.

Irsay, clearly not understanding that the term “greatest of all time” is a title that never was meant to be vacant, seems to think that his team can win three in a row. Maybe they can. But, surely, G.M. Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich, quarterback Andrew Luck, and the rest of the franchise would prefer that the bar set by Irsay be slightly lower.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Jim Irsay attempts to define what it means to be the greatest team ever

  2. What a guy.

    Irsay makes the colts tough to cheer for. I’ll never be a colts fan, but you hate some teams more than others. Irsay motivates hate for the colts.

  4. Good stuff as usual from Irsay. I have tons of reasons to wish The Bengals had a different owner, but I’m thankful that one of them isn’t that the owner can’t shut his mouth

  7. The 1976 Raiders were already given the title of the Greatest Team in NFL History. Back a few years (2012?) when they did that round robin Super Bowl tournament.

    They should do another one of those today given the additional Patriots Super Bowl teams.

  9. Still amazing that the league believed this trash manda that his team lost 45-7 due to the slight natural loss of air pressure in a football. Where I live you just get a deputy to put him in a cell to sleep it off.

  11. Sick and tired of hearing anything about how the packers being the greatest of all time regarding the early years.

    They played 10 games in a season and 1 playoff game to be labeled the greatest. Against some teams who don’t even exist anymore or you never even heard of.

    Same thing goes for the Celtics and Bill Russell. Bill Russell’s championships came during a timeframe when the ENTIRE league consisted of between 9-14 teams for all his championships. And against teams you never even heard of.

  12. The Patriots have been caught cheating on multiple occasions, but most teams are cheating. The Patriots are very smart about how and when to cheat. Holding is cheating, but every team does it. The Patriots are smart about who to hold. For instance, a stupid team might just hold. On the other hand, the Patriots would be a team that would pick the right situation and make sure they hold a guy like Aaron Donald. They’re not just going to blatantly hold him on every play so that the refs are watching, but they’ll pick the right situation to make sure they hold him. You can see it if you watch the tape. Their DB’s will pick their spots too. It doesn’t have to be an outright mugging, just a little tug that throws off the timing. By the time the ref thinks he sees something, the DB releases his hold. All teams do it. Yes it’s cheating, but it’s smart cheating. I mean, it’s like calling Barry Bonds a cheater. Heck, everyone in baseball was using the same stuff he was using, but he was just the best player, so he gets singled out. The Patriots are the greatest football dynasty in history, and it’s not just all about cheating. But like Bonds, if you’re not cheating, you’re actually putting yourself at a disadvantage because everyone else is cheating too. As far as Jim Irsay, he’s no different than Robert Kraft. Sometimes you just get lucky and hire the right people.

  13. Once someone does win 3, he’ll revise it four. Unless it’s the Colts, of course.

    Clown, for sure.

  14. Excellent post by Florio He nailed it.

    The Patriots didn’t just beat the Ravens and Colts in the playoffs the year they invented Deflategate from whole-cloth, they embarrassed them.

    Irsay had sucked for Luck and traded Manning in 2012 and it blew up in his face. The AFC Championship Game for the 2014 season was played on January 18, 2015, at Gillette Stadium, Luck’s third season with the Colts, and they lost 45-7. The Patriots would go on to beat the Seattle in the most dramatic ending to game in Super Bowl history. The prior year the Colts lost in the Divisional round to the Pats by 21 points.

    Harbaugh was apoplectic that Belichick and Brady used unique formations to come back from a 14 point deficit in the Divisonal loss to Pats that year, drawing out the reserved Brady to tell him to “read the rulebook”. Pagano and Harbaugh, who are like brothers, were both livid.

    Irsay has since fired Pagano and tried to buy into the Patriots brain trust by hiring Josh McDaniels who took off like a runaway bride back to the Patriots. Irsay got excited when Frank Reich not only got the Colts into the playoffs but won a Wild Card game before the wheels feel off the Colts bus against the Chiefs.

    The Patriots salted Irsay’s old wounds by going to four super Bowls in five years, winning three of them, including against the Rams this year (an a Chiefs team that beat the Colts).

    The Irsays walked out on the city and fans of Baltimore. Karma is the B word.

  15. He’s gotten smarter though. The Patriots aren’t scheduled to play the Colts this year or next year. The Colts will only play the Patriots in 2020 if both finish in the same place in their divisions. He won’t be facing Tom Brady otherwise until Brady is 44 years old.

    The Patriots have been the team of the 00s and the 10s. Being the best team two decades in a row with at least 9 Super Bowl appearances and 6 SB championships makes you the greatest franchise in the SB era. It’s worth noting that the Colts GM, Polian, even got the rules changed because Ty Law was getting physical with his receivers.

  16. Even if the Colts win 3 super bowls in a row, that’s still not 9 in 18 years. I tried to tell him that, but he was peaking on some mushrooms that night

  17. well since only one franchise, coach, and qb has ever won 3 out of 4 super bowls, and then did 3 more out of 5, we can safely call them the greatest of all time. when another team, qb, and coach wins three in a row plus 3 more, we can reopen he debate.

  20. 1: Jim, Paul Brown on line 1. He already set THE unmatched standard for Greatest Ever. By your metric and every other metric.

    2: The Patriots did cheat. It is undisputed and no amount of rewriting history will take away two decades of cheating scandals surrounding each and every tainted, asterisk carrying “win.”

  24. At some point, Brady will finally retires, and the Pats will beat Luck and the Colts with Danny Etling as the Patriots QB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!