Julius Peppers called Aaron Rodgers an all-time great teammate

Some former teammates of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have had some tough things to say about him, but one of the greatest players who ever shared a locker room with Rodgers is a big fan.

Julius Peppers, the future Hall of Fame defensive end who announced his retirement last week, mentioned only five former teammates in his lengthy retirement announcement: Mike Rucker, Brian Urlacher, Thomas Davis, Steve Smith and Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers, just for being an all-time great player and teammate,” Peppers wrote, “and for making me believe that somehow, a Hail Mary can be a high-percentage throw. I’ve never seen anybody do some of the things you can do, man. I’m glad I had a front seat for some of it.”

Peppers did not mention any of the other quarterbacks he played with during his 17-year career, even though he played with some of those other quarterbacks longer than the three years he played with Rodgers. One of the greatest defensive ends ever had great respect for one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.