Matt House not going to Chiefs after all

Getty Images

Matt House was supposed to be the next linebackers coach for the Chiefs. He won’t be.

The University of Kentucky confirmed Saturday that House will remain defensive coordinator at the school. The Wildcats had the nation’s sixth best scoring defense last season, and Josh Allen is projected as a high first-round choice in the 2019 draft.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports that Kentucky had a change of heart after agreeing to a negotiated buyout and decided not to let House of his contract. Paylor added that House wanted to join the Chiefs.

House was on the Rams’ staff all three seasons that new Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was the head coach in St. Louis.

The Chiefs will renew the search for a replacement for outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, who left to join the Packers in January. Inside linebackers coach Mark Deleone also departed, joining the Bears in the same capacity.