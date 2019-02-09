Nickell Robey-Coleman gets another fine for illegal hit

Getty Images

The playoffs became an expensive proposition for Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. He ended the postseason with significant fines in consecutive games for applying illegal hits to defenseless receivers.

The NFL has announced, via its in-house media conglomerate, that Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Patriots running back Rex Burkhead early in Super Bowl LIII. Robey-Coleman drew a flag for the hit.

In the NFC title game, Robey-Coleman avoided, if you haven’t heard, a penalty for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. Robey-Coleman also avoided a flag for pass interference, making the outcome one of the most controversial postseason finish in years, applying an asterisk to the Rams’ Super Bowl berth and causing much of New Orleans to shun the Super Bowl.

But Robey-Coleman was fined for the hit on Lewis, running the total price for a pair of illegal hits to more than $53,000.