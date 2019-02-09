Offseason is here, and drama will unfold

Getty Images

The NFL never sleeps, thanks in part to the reality that, every year, there’s plenty of drama generated by many of the league’s franchises.

So which franchises will be producing the most of it this offseason? Friday’s PFT Live pondered the question in the form of a draft.

The process had only one rule: The Steelers were removed before the draft began, because the Steelers already have produced more than a full offseason’s worth of drama in little more than a month.

Check out the video to see the teams selected by Big Cat and yours truly. And feel free to drop a comment agreeing, disagreeing, or otherwise floating your own theories about the teams from which the drama will flow.