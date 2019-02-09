Patrick Chung says his surgery went well

Getty Images

Patriots safety Patrick Chung is in good spirits after surgery to repair his badly broken arm.

Chung posted a video on Instagram in which he started by saying, “Surgery is good, fellows.”

Chung then waved his surgically repaired arm up and down in its sling while repeating, “I’m right back, I’m right back, I’m right back.” He then added, “S–t kinda hurt.”

It was obvious on Super Bowl Sunday that Chung was hurt: He was screaming in pain when he went to the ground after getting his arm caught between two players on a tackle. But he looks like he’s feeling fine in the video.

The bad news for Chung is that he’s also in need of shoulder surgery and is expected to miss Organized Team Activities. The good news is he’s expected to be back for training camp.