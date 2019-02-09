Patriots lose defensive line coach to Kansas City

Getty Images

The Chiefs fired their defensive coordinator after losing to the Patriots, and now the Chiefs will be taking a defensive coach from the Patriots.

Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly will join the Chiefs’ staff, the Boston Globe reports.

Daly has been with the Patriots since 2014. Presumably his contract expired after the Super Bowl; it seems unlikely the Patriots would have allowed him to walk to a fellow AFC contender if they had the contractual ability to stop him.

Daly previously worked for new Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo when Spagnuolo was head coach of the Rams, so it’s unsurprising that the Chiefs would want to bring Daly on board.

The Patriots have also lost their top defensive assistant, Brian Flores, who is becoming the Dolphins’ head coach. Flores took assistants Josh Boyer, Chad O’Shea and Jerry Schuplinski with him, so Bill Belichick has quite a few vacancies on his staff now, not that Belichick has ever struggled to succeed no matter which assistants come and go.