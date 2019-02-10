Bengals hire Jemal Singleton as RBs coach

Getty Images

The Bengals are hiring Jemal Singleton as their running backs coach, Jeremy Rauch of Cincinnati’s FOX 19 reports.

Singleton is leaving the Raiders after one season. He follows Brian Callahan, who served as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach last season but recently left to become the Bengals’ offensive coordinator.

Singleton began his NFL coaching career in 2016 as the Colts’ running backs coach. He spent two years there.

He previously coached in the college ranks at Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Air Force.