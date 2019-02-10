Lions ticket prices largely unchanged for 2019

Getty Images

The Lions fired their head coach after going 9-7 in 2017 and they went 6-10 in Matt Patricia’s first year on the job, but there’s no sign of second thoughts from the team heading into the 2019 season.

Team president Rod Wood sent a letter to season ticket holders saying that the season fell short of the team’s expectations, but added that “I wholeheartedly believe in the direction of our football team.” They wont be asking many of those season ticket holders for a bigger payout in order to see if that faith is appropriate.

For all but 5,099 seats in Ford Field, the price of tickets will remain the same or decrease by a few dollars. Of the seats that are seeing an increase, 1,579 will be going up by more than $5 per game for the 2019 season.

Wood’s letter also touted the hiring of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and special teams coordinator John Bonamego as reasons to feel good about the future in Detroit. If he’s proven correct, the team might be in position to raise prices on the rest of the tickets come 2020.