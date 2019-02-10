Matt Slauson passed on chance to join Colts staff

Getty Images

Matt Slauson announced his retirement from the NFL last week and said he was “excited for what the next chapter holds” in his life.

For now, that chapter will not include a job as a football coach. Slauson said, via Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio, that he was offered an “incredible opportunity” to join the Colts’ coaching staff after playing for the team in 2018.

Slauson said he passed on that opportunity because he wants to spend more time with his family at the moment. He said he hopes to revisit the possibility of going into coaching at some point down the road.

Slauson played 10 seasons with the Jets, Bears, Chargers and Colts. Had he joined the staff, he presumably would have worked with offensive line coach Chris Strausser and senior offensive assistant Howard Mudd.