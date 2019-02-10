Mike Bercovici’s AAF starting job doesn’t last very long

Getty Images

The Mike Bercovici era is over in San Diego. There was one?

The Week One starting quarterback for the Fleet got himself blown up, sir early in the loss to the San Antonio Commanders and then, eventually, benched for Philip Nelson. After the game, Fleet coach Mike Martz made it clear that Bercovici won’t be back, at least for now.

“We made a change at quarterback and we’ll stay with that change,” Martz said after the game.

Bercovici lasted three quarters, completing 15 of 25 passes for 176 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Even with rules that limit blitzing, Bercovici absorbed six sacks.

A former Arizona State starter, Bercovici bounced around the NFL after not being drafted in 2016. Originally assigned geographically to the Arizona Hotshots, he landed with San Diego during November’s Yankee Swap-style quarterback draft.

For Nelson, his background is slightly more complicated, but after a long journey from the University of Minnesota to Rutgers to East Carolina to Winnipeg to the AAF, he’s finally getting a chance to show what he can do.