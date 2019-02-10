Report: No “meaningful” extension talks for Preston Smith

Getty Images

Linebacker Preston Smith has started every game for Washington over the last three seasons, but the team has not been in a rush to sign him to a new contract.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that there have not been any “meaningful” extension talks between Smith and the team at this point. Smith is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts next month.

Smith had 53 tackles, four sacks and an interception during the 2018 season. He’s recorded 24.5 sacks since being selected in the second round of the 2015 draft and has not missed a game during his first four seasons.

Washington has Ryan Kerrigan and 2017 second-rounder Ryan Anderson under contract at outside linebacker. Pernell McPhee and Marquis Flowers join Smith as impending free agents.