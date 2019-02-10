Stefon Diggs hopes Vikings fans will be patient

Posted by Mike Florio on February 10, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
The first year of the Kirk Cousins experiment didn’t go well, with the Vikings regressing from a final four team to one of the 20 franchises that watch the playoffs from home. In a recent visit to the PFT Live set at the Super Bowl, Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs was asked to make the case for patience to Vikings fans.

“First year,” Diggs said. “New system, new quarterback, new receivers. Everybody’s new. Still got to adjust, and you know there’s a lot of room for improvement. We’ve had a lot of sparks. We had some good games. Some things that you saw that we could be really special. And doing it on a consistent basis is something that’s going to come with time. You can’t look forward to time. It’s not working against us, it’s working with us.”

Time is the key word, in multiple respects. The Vikings need to improve their offensive line, in order to give Cousins more time to find open receivers. While Case Keenum had the ability to scramble away from pressure, buying time until a receiver popped open, Cousins never got far from the pocket because he can’t.

Then there’s the issue of Cousins’ performances in prime time and other big spots. The narrative has taken on a life of it own, and the best hope for the Vikings, frankly, will be to have as few night games as possible in 2019, something that is far more likely given the fact that the Vikings lost much of their luster in 2018.

At some point, however, Cousins will have to win a game that starts at night or otherwise carries with it some significant consequence. Last year, Cousins and the Vikings lost on a Thursday night to the Rams, a Sunday night to the Saints, a Sunday night to the Bears, and a Monday night to the Seahawks. Cousins and the Vikings also lost high-profile 4:25 p.m. ET games to the Patriots and Bears.

In fairness to quarterback and team, Minnesota won a Sunday night game against the Packers, and a 4:25 p.m. ET game at Philly. (In fairness to fairness, both of those teams were struggling at the time the Vikings played them.)

So that’s a record of 2-6 in games that mattered the most, and that’s not the kind of performance that will get the Vikings to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1976, or even remotely close to it.

20 responses to “Stefon Diggs hopes Vikings fans will be patient

  3. I understand what Diggs is saying about getting timing down and all that stuff…but I don’t see why Vikings fans should be patient when the team looks lethargic in some of the biggest games of the year…and yes, I know the line sucked…it has sucked for years…Cousins is just not the type of QB that can make plays when the play goes off schedule…and that’s the kind of skill teams need to win big games…I didn’t want Cousins in the first place, but I understand why the Vikings decided to sign him…the only way I see him winning a SB with the Vikings is if they were to give him one of the best offensive lines in football(not likely) and a top five running game paired with a top ten defense…and with all of those things in place, just about any QB should be able to win a SB….certainly one making less than 28 mil a season…

  4. Sorry Diggs, but when you go to the NFC Championship game the year before and don’t even make the playoffs the next year despite “upgrading” at QB, fans aren’t going to be patient. If it would have worked out, then Spielman and company would have looked like genius’s. It didn’t work out, no we have to be patient. No thanks, we’ve been patient far to long.

  6. Trouble is, Kirk will be 31 by start of next season. Say another couple of years to fully develop the different system they need around him (maybe longer as it seems they wasted last year just hoping he’d fit things as they stood). So 34 and a small window before he declines and/or all the younger talent they need to compensate for his bloated salary will have to be paid vet money.

  8. Wow, they lost games to some of the elite teams in the league. Shame on them!

    With that offensive line, the Vikes were lucky to win 8 games. Throw in an offensive coordinator who refused to run the football and it’s even more remarkable.

  10. Diggs just said what I’ve been saying since they signed Cousins. I knew this past season would be a learning year. Also, They did nothing to improve the o-line and nothing is going to change until they do. People want to blame Kirk, but no QB in the world is going to get it done with the historically bad o-lines we have had the last few years.

  13. The Vikings fans are being patient. It not like the Packers panic at the end of each of the last two seasons and cleaning house for rebuilds. But in fairness to the Packers, Rodgers is forcing their hand for them as he runs the team.

  14. This is the same, mindless, feel-good pap Cousins has been feeding Viking fans all season, instead of being honest, upfront, and really telling it like it is. Diggs must be watching tape.

  15. After 53 years of never winning a Superbowl, it’s hard to accuse the Viking fans of being impatient. Delusional at times, yes, impatient no.

    But Diggs is only following the leadership example provided by his head coach, only difference is the actual excuse. Maybe they should all get in the same room together and arrive at a consensus to explain the 2018 season. That way it doesn’t look like an excuse factory like it does now. I contend it’s the lack of talent that they should trot out as an excuse, that way when the draft comes around, all the Viking fans can claim another off-season championship based on their picks. The fans are going to do that anyway, might as well take advantage of it now.

  17. Patient for what?
    I’ve been waiting for 50 years.

    When management blows $86 million on an unproven QB my patience is very thin. When the team can’t show up to play in key games that’s Zimmer’s fault.

    I’ve been very patient with current management.
    It’s time to deliver a super bowl Mr Diggs.

  18. This Southeast Viking fan says that it was stupid of their coach to draft a CB in the first round when the OL has been weak for 3 years before this season. Now its 4 years in a row. The D doesnt get that many takeaways so a good running game is even more important and to have that you must have a good OL. Zimmer needs to ask for the best OL he can get in the 2 of the first 3 picks or we may need a new coach if they can’t make some good playoff noise this year. Yes, it takes time, that’s what training camp, pre season & the first 4-6 games are for. That’s enough time to figure out who is getting it done & who isn’t. That’s also plenty of time to make adjustments. Zimmer is not getting it done. He wants too many high draft picks on the D but the O is suffering from it. Jaleel Johnson & Jalyn Holmes barely play. One or both of those picks should have been an O lineman.

