Tony Romo withdraws from Pebble Beach Pro-Am to attend Wade Wilson’s funeral

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback and broadcasting wunderkind Tony Romo loves golf. But he stepped away from one of golfs marquee events to pay his respects to a man who coached Romo for most of his career.

Via ESPN.com, Romo withdrew from the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am to attend the funeral of Wade Wilson. Romo didn’t disclose the reason for leaving, describing it simply as a “commitment at home.”

Wilson served as Romo’s position coach from 2007 through 2017, returning to Dallas in Romo’s first full season as a starter and remaining there for the duration of Romo’s tenure with the team.

Romo, a scratch golfer who had been paired with Jim Furyk, went viral on Friday with a shot from the carpeted patio of a hospitality tent that nearly went in the hole.