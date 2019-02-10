Trent Richardson scores twice in Birmingham romp over Memphis

Getty Images

It took only three games for an AAF team to pitch a shutout.

The Birmingham Iron steamrolled the Memphis Express on Sunday, with a 26-0 victory at Legion Field. Former Alabama standout Trent Richardson, the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and generated 56 rushing yards.

It was more than enough to overcome Memphis, which trotted out 2016 second-round bust Christian Hackenberg at quarterback. Hackenberg, who has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game, will be in danger of losing his gig to former NFL quarterback Zach Mettenberger if Hackenberg continues to not score points.

The home teams — San Antonio, Orlando, and Birmingham — have one each of the Week One games. Arizona, hosting Salt Lake City, currently leads 8-0 in the second quarter.